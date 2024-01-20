Jamie Loera does it all as Eastern Washington women storm past Idaho State
From staff reports
After trailing most of the first half, the Eastern Washington women’s basketball team defeated Idaho State 68-46 on Saturday at Reese Court in Cheney, extending its program-record winning streak to nine games.
The Bengals made 8 of 17 shots in the first quarter to take an 18-13 lead. But they made just 10 of 46 shots after that as the Eagles zipped past them. Eastern shot 40.4% from the field and outrebounded ISU 43-33.
Jamie Loera finished with a season-high 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Eagles, who are 15-3 overall and 5-0 in Big Sky games.
EWU’s Milly Knowles had 14 points, six rebounds and a career-high four blocks. The Eagles’ Jaleesa Lawrence came off the bench to score 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field.
Tasia Jordan made 9 of 20 shots from the floor to lead Idaho State (7-10, 3-3) with 20 points.
Eastern will hit the road to play both teams one game behind them in the conference standings. The Eagles play at Northern Colorado (9-7, 4-1) on Thursday and at Northern Arizona (12-6, 4-1) on Saturday.