Space-saving tips for interior design

A single desk or night stand can be used in a children’s room with two beds. (Courtesy photo)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

With space at a premium, many people are looking to maximize their home environment as much as possible. Whether it’s to accommodate a home office or in-home classroom space for children or just create extra space to relax and unwind, maximizing one’s home foot print is more important than ever.

The reality is, there are certain shapes that lend themselves better than others as far as saving space. Knowing how to make a space feel bigger as opposed to closed in and stuffed can also hinge on selecting pieces of the right shape and material. When looking to maximize space, here are some tips to help get you started.

• Select glass as opposed to wood for surfaces. Glass and transparency automatically add a sense of airiness to a space.

• Round shapes as opposed to those that are rectangular or square help to preserve space and make a room feel more spacious.

• A single piece of furniture to “ground” a space can help to prevent a room that may feel cluttered or cramped.

• Light colors as opposed to dark colors or dark tones will help to make as space feel more open, spacious and fresh.

• In a children’s room, single nightstands or desks can serve as a space saving technique.

• Mirrors can help to make ceilings feel taller and higher.

• Artwork hung vertically can help to add height to a space.

• Raising the location of where drapery is hung above a window can help add a sense of volume to a space.

• Using furniture of a smaller scale can help to preserve space.

• Experimenting with a unique shape can potentially help to preserve space in a room.