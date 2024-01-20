U.S. troops in Iraq injured in attack linked to Iran-backed militias

By Eric Schmitt and Alissa J. Rubin New York Times

At least two U.S. troops in Iraq were injured Saturday when their air base in the western part of the country came under heavy rocket or missile fire from what U.S. officials said were Iran-backed militias.

The attacks against the Ain al-Asad base were the latest and among the most serious of roughly 140 such rocket and missile strikes against U.S. troops based in Iraq and Syria since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks that sparked the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and inflamed tensions throughout the region.

A U.S. official cautioned that initial information was sketchy and that the number of injured could grow as damage reports from military commanders reached higher headquarters. An Iraqi soldier was injured as well, said Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, military spokesperson for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The Ain al-Asad base, located in the desert, is now primarily used by Iraqi forces but still has a U.S. contingent. In all, there are 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria, helping to support Iraq and Kurdish Syrian forces in the fight to tamp down the remains of the Islamic State group.

There have been 140 militia attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria in the past three months, with 57 in Iraq and 83 in Syria, Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokesperson, said Thursday.

Nearly 70 U.S. personnel have suffered injuries in the attacks, including traumatic brain injuries, but all but a handful of the troops have been able to return to duty relatively quickly, Pentagon officials have said.

The attack against Ain al-Asad came just hours after Iran accused Israel of launching an airstrike on the Syrian capital, Damascus, that killed five Iranian military figures, the latest sign of the growing regional turmoil rippling out from the Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. officials in Washington said Saturday it was not immediately clear if the militia attacks in Iraq were related to the earlier strikes in Syria.

Iranian-linked militias in Iraq, known collectively as the Axis of Resistance and who count themselves as part of Iran’s network of allies across the Middle East, claimed in a statement that this latest attack was a response to Israel’s war in Gaza. There was no mention of the strike in Syria.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.