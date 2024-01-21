On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: Lehigh at Colgate CBS Sports
4 p.m.: McNeese at Texas A&M-CC ESPNU
6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Kansas ESPN
6 p.m.: Hofstra at Stony Brooky CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Texas Southern at Jackson State ESPNU
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: UCLA at Utah ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia NBA
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Sacramento NBA
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Vegas at New Jersey NHL
Soccer, Premier League
11:45 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Brighton USA
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open (Day 10) ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
