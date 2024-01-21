Prep roundup: WIAA approves classification numbers for 2024-28 cycle; Day 2 of HS Invite at Podium

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association approved the classification numbers for the 2024-28 cycle for all schools at its representative assembly on Sunday. As a result, there will be a few adjustments to the alignment of the Greater Spokane League.

• 4A (4): Ferris, Gonzaga Prep (opt-up), Lewis and Clark, Mead.

• 3A (7): Central Valley, Cheney, Mt. Spokane, North Central, Ridgeline, Shadle Park, University.

• 2A (6): Clarkston, Deer Park, East Valley, Pullman, Rogers, West Valley.

Ferris and Mead move back up to 4A, while Central Valley drops from 4A to 3A. North Central filed and lost an appeal to move all sports to 2A. The Wolfpack will continue to play football in 2A and all other sports in 3A. Shadle Park moves back up from 2A to 3A.

Deer Park lost its appeal to remain in 1A and moves up to 2A. Freeman and Newport moved down from 1A to 2B, leaving the Northeast A League with just four members: Colville, Lakeside, Medical Lake and Riverside.

Track and field

Spokane High School Invitational: Mead senior Charlotte Cullen, running unattached, placed second in the girls invitational 1-mile run with a personal-best time of 4 minutes, 57.16 seconds on the second day of the national meet at the Podium.

Coeur d’Alene junior Max Cervi-Skinner was third in the boys invitational 1-mile at 4:19.91. Central Valley senior Brandon Gutzwiler (unattached) won the boys open high jump at 1.93 meters. Reardan senior Richard Alsept (Spokane Speed Academy) tied for second at 1.88 meters. Mead senior Raegan Borg (unattached) took second in the girls open 1 mile with a personal-best 5:18.64.