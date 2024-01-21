UW Huskies receive commitments from former Arizona QB signee Demond Williams Jr., CB Jordan Shaw

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Washington coach Jedd Fisch entered the weekend with exactly one scholarship quarterback: four-star early enrollee freshman Dermaricus Davis.

That’s not nearly enough.

So Fisch added another.

Demond Williams Jr. – a four-star early enrollee freshman from Chandler, Arizona – announced a commitment Sunday, while completing an official visit in Seattle. He had previously signed to play for Fisch and UW quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Jimmie Dougherty at Arizona, but was released from his national letter of intent.

UW also received a commitment on Sunday morning from redshirt freshman cornerback Jordan Shaw, who spent the 2023 season at Indiana and decided to transfer to Arizona prior to the coaching change. Like Williams, he has four seasons of remaining eligibility.

Thus far, a trio of Wildcats have relocated to Washington, as standout junior running back Jonah Coleman announced his own commitment on Saturday night.

As for Williams: the 5-foot-9, 174-pound signal caller is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 19 quarterback in the 2024 class by 247Sports. He previously was committed to Ole Miss and also received offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, Utah, West Virginia and more.

For good reason. In his senior season at Basha High School, Williams – an Elite 11 finalist and All-American Bowl participant – completed 76.6% of his passes and threw for 3,250 yards with 34 passing touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 1,146 yards and 20 scores.

In a written evaluation in 2022, 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo described Williams as being “smaller in stature with good length and strong lower half. Electric quarterback who can beat defenses with his arm and legs. Accurate down-field passer with great feel for the deep ball. Consistent and on time with intermediate attempts. Flashes elusiveness and improvisation when the pocket collapses. Dangerous on the run, but is a definite pass-first prospect.

“Top-flight competitor and leader with necessary intangibles. Could continue to refine mechanics and shorten delivery. Potential multi-year starter at elite Power Five level.”

Of UW’s trio of quarterbacks who entered the transfer portal, senior Dylan Morris (James Madison) and redshirt freshman Austin Mack (Alabama) have committed to outside schools, while senior Will Rogers has yet to do so and could conceivably return. The Huskies’ standout starter each of the past two seasons, Michael Penix Jr., is a possible first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Shaw, meanwhile, arrives in Seattle after contributing 12 tackles and a pass breakup in four games (two starts) as a true freshman at Indiana in 2023. The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete hails from Los Angeles and was ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 63 corner in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

UW also returns three proven corners in senior Thaddeus Dixon and juniors Elijah Jackson and Davon Banks. Standout senior Jabbar Muhammad and backup junior Jaivion Green (who has committed to Stanford) previously entered the transfer portal.

From a personnel standpoint, the Huskies have a lot more work to do.

But this is certainly a start.