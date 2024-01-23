A Chuck E. Cheese game show is coming

By Ebony Williams The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chuck E. Cheese’s is a place where “a kid can be a kid,” and soon, it’ll be a place where adults can relive their childhoods in a new competition game show.

Magical Elves, the production company behind “Top Chef,’ “Brain Games” and “Nailed IT!” is developing a nostalgic game show for adults to live out their youth and win prizes.

“With a legacy spanning over four decades, Chuck E. Cheese has been an integral part of the family experience for both kids and adults across the world,” Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media, and Branded Entertainment Development of Chuck E. Cheese, said in a press release.

Teams of two will compete in games such as pinball, air hockey, alley roller and the human claw.

The duos will win tickets and have a chance to exchange the tickets for prizes off the iconic Chuck E. Cheese prize wall.

“Chuck E. Cheese is THE place where a kid can be a kid — but as grown adults, we still have dreams of ruling the arcade, taking on the iconic games we love,” Magical Elves co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley said. “We’re excited to celebrate these legendary arcade games plus the best of today, all with a super-sized twist.”

Details on when and where the show will air have yet to be announced.