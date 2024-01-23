The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Providence at Seton Hall FS1

4 p.m.: Miami at Notre Dame ESPN2

4 p.m.: Murray State at Bradley CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s FS1

6 p.m.: Marquette at DePaul CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Arkansas at Ole Miss ESPNU

6 p.m.: Kansas State at Iowa State ESPN2

7 p.m.: Utah at Washington State Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Nevada FS1

8 p.m.: Colorado at Washington ESPNU

8 p.m.: New Mexico at San Jose State CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at Houston Root

5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ABC

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at San Antonio ESPN

Golf, PGA

Noon: Farmers Insurance Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Carolina at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle TNT

Tennis, Australian Open

12:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Women’s singles semifinal ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7 p.m.: Utah at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change