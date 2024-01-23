On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Providence at Seton Hall FS1
4 p.m.: Miami at Notre Dame ESPN2
4 p.m.: Murray State at Bradley CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s FS1
6 p.m.: Marquette at DePaul CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Arkansas at Ole Miss ESPNU
6 p.m.: Kansas State at Iowa State ESPN2
7 p.m.: Utah at Washington State Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Nevada FS1
8 p.m.: Colorado at Washington ESPNU
8 p.m.: New Mexico at San Jose State CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Portland at Houston Root
5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ABC
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at San Antonio ESPN
Golf, PGA
Noon: Farmers Insurance Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Carolina at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle TNT
Tennis, Australian Open
12:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Women’s singles semifinal ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7 p.m.: Utah at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change