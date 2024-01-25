Report: Free agent and former MVP Nneka Ogwumike meeting with Storm

Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike is leaving the Los Angeles Sparks in free agency and reportedly plans to meet with the Storm before deciding her next destination.

In a statement to ESPN on Wednesday, Sparks owner Eric Holoman said: “I want to thank Nneka Ogwumike for 12 incredible seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. Nneka has been a leader and changemaker for the Sparks, the city of Los Angeles, the WNBA and women’s sports.”

Since the start of WNBA free agency Sunday, teams can negotiate with players during a 10-day period and begin signing contracts Feb. 1.

Reportedly, Ogwumike held interviews with the Sparks, Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury. She’s also expected to meet with the New York Liberty and Storm, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

The 33-year-old Ogwumike, a 6-foot-2 forward, is one of the most accomplished players on a market that includes Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner and Candace Parker.

Taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, Ogwumike has made eight WNBA All-Star appearances and led the Sparks to a 2016 league championship the same year she won the MVP award.

Ogwumike ranks 15th on the league’s all-time scoring list with 5,883 points and 11th in rebounds at 2,679.

The Storm have nine players under contract, including five with guaranteed deals, and about $424,000 in salary cap room.

It’s uncertain how Ogwumike, who made $199,530 last year, would fit in a Storm lineup that includes five-time WNBA All-Star guard Jewell Loyd and forward Ezi Magbegor, who appeared in her first All-Star Game last year.

Seattle’s most pressing free-agency need is adding a veteran point guard, and possible candidates include Skylar Diggins-Smith, Natasha Cloud, Courtney Williams and former Storm player Jordin Canada.

The Storm, who finished 11th last season at 11-29, have the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft, as well as the second picks in the second and third rounds (No. 14 and 26 overall).

Many WNBA mock drafts project the Storm taking South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, but it’s uncertain if the 6-foot-7 center is an upgrade to Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, who averaged 4.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while starting 21 of 34 games last year as a rookie, or veteran Mercedes Russell, who started 13 of 37 games and averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Considering the ambiguity surrounding a draft in which many top prospects can opt to return to school, the Storm may use their draft picks as currency in sign-and-trade deals during free agency.