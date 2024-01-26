Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to consult with tribes on conservation policy

A controversial policy meant to guide the work of Washington’s top wildlife officials is being delayed yet again.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission canceled a planned vote on the latest draft of its conservation policy this week after receiving a request from tribes for more robust government-to-government consultation on the document.

The three-page policy is meant to set the top priorities and guiding principles for the commission, a nine-member body that oversees the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Commissioners have debated the policy several times over the past year and a public comment period on the latest draft closed earlier this month.

During a committee meeting on Thursday, Commissioner Barbara Baker said tribal officials had requested government-to-government consultation on the document.

She said that was something the commission needed to do, and that it also comes at a time when most of the public is at least somewhat dissatisfied with the document.

“I think it is time to slow it down,” Baker said.

The commission had been scheduled to vote on the document Friday afternoon. A timeline for consulting with the tribes was not set.

The first draft of the conservation policy was released last spring, and it’s gone through a few rounds of edits and public comment.

All along, some have raised concerns that the policy will lead to further limitations on hunting and fishing opportunities. On the other side, some wildlife advocates have argued the policy doesn’t go far enough.

The draft policy makes clear that conservation is the top priority for the commission and lists several guiding principles for the commission, including prioritizing conservation partnerships, acknowledging risk and uncertainty and conserving all species, among others.

The most recent draft was put out for public comment in December. The comment period closed on Jan. 12 with a total of 699 comments.

Tribes’ request for government-to-government consultation came after the close of the comment period. Baker said tribal officials have raised concerns that the policy could affect their treaty rights.

Some tribal officials had input on an earlier draft of the document, but no formal consultation process has taken place.