Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph V. Potapenko, of Spokane, and Elizabeth N. Matiyevskiy, of Mead.

Zachary M. Baker and Katherine L. Dinon, both of Cheney.

Zachary J. Webb and Rebecca F. Haglund, both of Spokane.

Jacob M. Brown and Kimberly A. Dern, both of Spokane.

Scot A. Naslund and Celeste J. Kirby, both of Deer Park.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Appleway Rosewood Apartments LLC v. Timothy Pentz, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Nicholas Decker, et al., restitution of premises.

Syringa Property Management Inc. v. Margaret Jedynak, et al., restitution of premises.

Julie Spencer v. Carol McCarthy, restitution of premises.

Stephanie L. Walker, et al. v. Emma S. Johnson, et al., complaint for damages for injuries in a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Adam L. Shook, complaint for property damages.

Rebecca E. Garden v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rogers, Deanna F. and Kaylan L.

Heale, Melissa S. and Shawn A.

Evans, Sheryl J. and Renault P.

Hettinger, Sol and Kenneth

Otradovec, Crystal L. and Kyle R.

Rodrigues, Abigail; and Campbell, Brayden

James, Tyler E.; and Delfakis, Anastacia C.

Botts, Kristian A. and Jesse M.

Hall, Jennifer and Brett

Robinson, Jacob; and Lujan, Michael A.

Bonlie, Haleigh A.M.; and Simpson, Dillion C.

Armstrong, Gary D. and Letha A.

Hindman, Devilyn; and Charfauros, Maria

Haulet, Shauna and Mark

Miriri, Robert; and Wamiti, Ann

Denver, Pamela A. and Jason E.

Miller, Caitlyn M.; and Wiltse, Dylan R.

Pruchnic, Ramsey A.; and Staton, Amy R.

Goodwin, Amanda M.; and Stephan A., Jr.

White, Sarah C. and Brandon M.

Legal separations granted

Doiron, Melissa; and Milonas, Keenan

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Porter C. Pleger, 25; 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, residential burglary – domestic violence, resisting arrest, violation of order and third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Carissa M. Watson, 40; $2,311.51 restitution, 14 days in jail with 14 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Rukundo Musore, 25; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and reckless driving.

Jeremy R. Scafide, 53; 60 days in jail with 60 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Jason L. Goodwin, 43; 12 months and a day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Andrew C. McLean, 39; 50 days in jail with 50 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Noah M. Kammarcal, 49; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling and false statement or forgery on certificate of title.

Judge Annette S. Plese

James L. Francis, 37; 24 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – fentanyl.