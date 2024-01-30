The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Xavier FS1

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia ESPN2

4 p.m.: Wichita State at Tulsa ESPNU

5 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky EPSN

5 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Bradley CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Providence at Connecticut FS1

6 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Auburn ESPN2

6 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at North Texas ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Boise State at New Mexico FS1

8 p.m.: Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Brooklyn ABC

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Portland ESPN

Golf, Asian Tour

11 p.m.: Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Nashville TNT

Soccer, Premier League

11:30 a.m.: Brentford at Tottenham USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change