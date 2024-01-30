On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Xavier FS1
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wichita State at Tulsa ESPNU
5 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky EPSN
5 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Bradley CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Providence at Connecticut FS1
6 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Auburn ESPN2
6 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at North Texas ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Boise State at New Mexico FS1
8 p.m.: Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Brooklyn ABC
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Portland ESPN
Golf, Asian Tour
11 p.m.: Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Nashville TNT
Soccer, Premier League
11:30 a.m.: Brentford at Tottenham USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change