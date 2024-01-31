Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Miqueas O. Cortes Sagastume and Tania A. Romero Rodas, both of Spokane.

James R.T. McManus and Kreyna C. Hungria de Bessa, both of Spokane.

Andrey S. Lukashev and Tatiana A. Nesterenko, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremiah B. Johnson and Yvonne B. Archer, both of Spokane.

Daniel K. Redgrave and Courtney L. Taylor, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

R.C. Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Christy Oppelt, restitution of premises.

R.C. Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Daniel Kien, restitution of premises.

The Salvation Army v. Dallas D. Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

MTC Financial Inc. v. Aaron R. Lockwood,

Andrew Adams v. Molly Biggerstaff, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Nicholas Knop, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Kaylona Whiteside, et al., restitution of premises.

The Grove at Cannon LLC v. Corey Lyghts, et al., restitution of premises.

Elijah J. Hemingway v. Donald J. Weise, complaint for damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Sharon Dearing v. Kayla Szep, et al., restitution of premises.

The Sherwin Williams Company v. Lilac City LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Shannon M. Carter v. Madrigal’s Truck Inc., et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Hailey M. Carter v. Madrigal’s Truck Inc., et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Batton, Shane M. and Li, Tracy M.

Harding, Justin D. and Finn, Ashley M.

Reagan, Cynthia A. and Randy L.

Ruonavaara, Brianna and Mowry, Jacob C. Sr.

Bayrak, Lyudmila and Aleksandr

Carter, Carissa A. and Yarboro, John T.

Reilly, Ashley M. and West, Timothy P.

Lawrence, Christopher S. and Chase S.

Presley, Tiffany and Davis, Jackson

Tambiev, Oksana R. and Ananchenkov, Pavel N.

Hoch, Doreen H. and Everyl D.

Hart, Randi W. and Lydon Hart, Erin L.

McCue, Marika R. and Matthew P.H.

McWhirk, Jennie and Jason

Legal separations granted

Bergman, Jennifer L. and Brian N.

Anderson, Gary B. and Ruby J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Rachel A. Mitchell, 37; 40 days in jail with 40 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

David M. Samuels, 32; 27 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Juan J. Arevalo-Alvarado, 40; $200 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Parrish J. Johnson, 37; $700 restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kenneth A. Truitt, 68; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Marlin E. Daughrity, 61; 53 months in prison with 173 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Pierre D. Rhodes, 26; 26 months in prison with 107 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

KC M. Chavez, 34; $815 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Asher A. Sorensen, 22; three days in jail with 39 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude police vehicle.

Alicia A. Pakootas, 40; 27 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Nathan D. Walsh, 28; $500 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Megan C. Skillingstad, 30; 129 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide while driving while intoxicated and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Ezekiel B. Sawyer, 52; 15 days in jail with three days credit for time served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nick Thomas, 21; 17 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault, malicious property mischief and false statement to a public servant.

Justin C. Wallis, 41; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Blake C. Young, 46; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.