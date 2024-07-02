The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chi. Cubs or San Diego at Texas MLB

7:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas NBATV

Soccer, men

4:45 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta at New England FS1

5 p.m.: USL: Madison at Richmond CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: USL: Las Vegas at Sacramento CBS Sports

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change