Scooter rider dies in collision with car near Deaconess

A woman riding a scooter down the Lincoln Street hill near MultiCare Deaconess Hospital collided with a car and died Tuesday morning.

The woman was riding shortly before 6:30 a.m. north near Fourth Avenue when a driver going east stopped at a stop sign, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

When the driver pulled into the intersection, the scooter and the vehicle collided, police said.

Citizens started CPR until emergency medical services personnel took over. The woman died from her injuries.

Police don’t believe the driver of the vehicle was impaired. Police’s Major Crimes investigators are investigating.

The name of the woman will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.