Peetz was Spokane Valley city councilwoman

Peetz was Spokane Valley councilwoman

Brandi Peetz, a candidate for House position 2 in the 4th Legislative District, was a member of the Spokane Valley City Council from late 2017 until the end of 2023. An article giving an overview for the race for position 2 misstated which city council she served on and when her first term began.

Baseball time incorrect

An article that ran on the front page of Wednesday’s edition about the Fourth of July celebrations in the region shared an incorrect time for when doors open at Avista Stadium for the Spokane Indians’ game against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Gates will open at 6 p.m.