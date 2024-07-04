Julio Rodriguez homers, Mariners snap four-game losing streak

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Everything about the unofficial start to summer in Seattle screamed for the Mariners being swept at home and the losing to continue.

Already mired in a two-week stretch of miserable baseball, featuring offensive production that somehow devolved from awful to embarrassing, the Mariners had to figure out a way to scratch out runs against Orioles ace Corbin Burnes in the finale of a three-game series, while keeping one of the best offenses in baseball under four runs.

It wasn’t exactly an ideal equation for success. Given the circumstances, a dreary day of rain and gray might have been a more fitting setting for Fourth of July at T-Mobile Park.

Instead, Thursday afternoon brought impossibly bright sunshine, cloudless azure skies and perfect shirt-sleeve weather for unexpected results.

For at least a day, the Mariners interrupted their struggles at the plate, stopped their two-week slide and maintained their lead in the American League West with a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Less than 24 hours after they were serenaded with boos for looking listless in a 4-1 loss to Baltimore, a crowd of 32,347 rewarded them with a standing ovation when Andres Munoz secured the final out and the team was able to salvage a win.

But it was a win that could have meaning in days and games ahead based on how they did it.

The Mariners got big games at the plate from Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford, who have both been battling through seasonlong slumps.

Rodriguez crushed a solo homer off Burnes in the fifth inning. He also added a double to lead off a seventh inning where the Mariners exploded for five runs. With two outs and the Mariners on the verge of a wasting a bases-loaded opportunity, J.P. Crawford hammered a double into the gap in right-center to clear the bases and break a 2-2 tie. Mitch Garver followed with a two-run homer into The ‘Pen.