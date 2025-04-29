Mariners’ Dylan Moore placed on 10-day injured list

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

The Mariners placed do-everything utility player Dylan Moore on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to inflammation in his right hip.

The move with Moore was retroactive to Saturday but will keep Moore out for at least the next week.

The M’s selected infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A Tacoma to take Moore’s spot on the roster. They transferred reliever Gregory Santos to the 60-day injured list to clear a place on the 40-man roster for Taylor.

The moves were made before the M’s opened a brief two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Moore was AL Player of the Week just two weeks ago and has been off to a strong start for the M’s while continuing to play a variety of positions. In 23 games this season, Moore is hitting .286 with one double, six homers and nine RBI. He’s also walked seven times, stole five bases and posted a .903 OPS.

Moore, who won a Gold Glove last season as a utility player, has started games this season at four positions, primarily second and third base.

Taylor, 26, has been tearing up the Pacific Coast League to start the season with the Rainiers. Taylor batting .321 with five doubles, five homers and 14 RBI in 24 games with Tacoma. Taylor has posted a .950 OPS so far with the Rainiers.

Taylor appeared in three major-league games with the Mariners last season and played 31 games for Kansas City in the 2023 season.