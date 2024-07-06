Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez pulled from game with quad injury, will undergo MRI

By Ryan Divish and Adam Jude Seattle Times

Just when it seemed as if Julio Rodriguez was poised to get going at the plate, the Mariners star center fielder was lifted from Saturday afternoon’s loss to the Blue Jays in the first inning with a quad injury.

Per manager Scott Servais, Rodriguez felt something in his right quadriceps during pregame warmups. He took his spot in center field in the top of the first and didn’t have to make a play, but he told the Mariners’ training staff the tightness was still there and continued to bother him. The Mariners didn’t want to take any chances with making the issue worse. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Saturday night.

The Mariners felt his absence, being held scoreless and managing just one hit over the first seven innings in what was eventually a disappointing 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

“He came in this morning and he felt fine,” Servais said. ” When he was out before the game and the guys are running sprints in the outfield, he just felt something in his right quad, lower quad area. It just tightened up and didn’t feel great. And he said, ‘I’ll give it a go.’ He went out for the first inning and after the first half inning just said, ‘No, this isn’t right.’”

Rodriguez appeared from the training room after the game and was asked if he was OK, he replied, “I should be.”

But he declined to discuss the situation further.

“I hope it’s nothing too serious,” Servais said. “It’s a day game tomorrow and I’d love to have him in there.”

On Friday night, Rodriguez had fouled a ball off his left knee in his first plate appearance against the Blue Jays. But Servais said there was no indication that led to the quad issue.

“He felt fine last night leaving the ballpark and didn’t have any issues,” Servais said.

On Thursday, Rodriguez had to be checked by team trainer Kyle Torgerson in the outfield after the Mariners center fielder jammed his thumb while fighting the sun to make an awkward, tumbling catch.

He remained in the game Thursday and had one of his best days of the season, hitting a home run and a double in the Mariners’ thrilling comeback victory over the Orioles.

“I think he’s looked great the last couple of days,” Servais said. “He does have his timing down and you’re hoping as it heats up here, he heats up. The ball is carrying better now than it normally does here, but again, you’ve got to take care of your body. He did not feel great, didn’t feel good at all, obviously and that’s why he came out of the game.”

Ty France, scheduled for a day off, took Rodriguez’s place in the lineup on Saturday.

Defensively, France then took over for Luke Raley at first base, and Raley replaced Rodriguez in center field.