Mariners can’t cool off red-hot Brewers, get blanked 6-0

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – For five innings, George Kirby was unhittable.

For five batters in the sixth inning, he was very hittable.

No-hitter, gone. Shutout, gone. A chance to beat the hottest team in baseball, gone.

What looked to be a sterling performance from Kirby flipped in a matter of a few pitches and a few batters on Monday night and ended with the Mariners watching Milwaukee claim its 11th straight victory with a 6-0 win.

After taking a 3-0 lead early on Sunday with a chance to sweep the Astros, the Mariners were outscored 17-0 over the subsequent 14 innings, giving up 11 unanswered runs to Houston and then getting stymied by the Brewers.

And now the M’s are tasked with facing Milwaukee’s young All-Star Jacob Misiorowski, who is set to throw Tuesday.

Kirby was terrific for the first five innings and matched an equally strong start from Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff. It seemed to be a continuation of his last four starts before the All-Star break where Kirby started to look like he was fully over the shoulder soreness that cost him nearly two months at the start of the season.

He recorded the first out of the sixth inning thanks to a backhanded diving stop from Cole Young to get Anthony Seigler.

And then it all crumbled as Kirby’s third time through the Brewers order ended up looking like batting practice.

Joey Ortiz ended the no-hit thoughts when he poked a liner out of J.P. Crawford’s reach and into left field for the first hit for Milwaukee.

That began a rather rapid onslaught. Brice Turang doubled and William Contreras’ sacrifice fly scored Ortiz to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead. That was followed by three straight two-out hits to score runs on breaking pitches elevated in the strike zone. Christian Yelich punched a single up the middle, Jackson Chourio doubled over the head of Julio Rodríguez and off the wall in center and Isaac Collins lined an RBI single to right.

The Brewers sent eight batters to the plate and in the span of the 25 pitches Kirby needed to get through the inning a no-hitter was replaced by a 4-0 deficit and plenty of “Let’s Go Brewers,” chants from the Milwaukee fans among the 30,085 at T-Mobile Park.

While the Brewers were able to put together one rally against Kirby, the Mariners managed next to nothing against Woodruff, making his third start after missing the entire 2024 season due to shoulder surgery.

Woodruff needed just four pitches to get through the first inning to force three pop outs. He threw just 62 pitches over six shutout innings and the only time the Mariners advanced a runner to second base came in the third inning when Ben Williamson singled and stole second.

The M’s only other hit off Woodruff was Luke Raley’s single in the fifth inning. Otherwise, it was 11 fly outs, a couple of ground balls and five strikeouts against the Brewers right-hander.

The closest the M’s came to scoring came in the eighth with runners at the corners, but Ortiz made a perfect throw from deep shortstop to get Rodríguez to end the inning.

The Mariners were shut out for the first time since June 25 at Minnesota.

M’s rookie left-handed reliever Brandyn Garcia made his major league debut in the eighth inning and found trouble. He allowed three hits, two runs, committed a throwing error and walked a batter in his first inning in the majors.