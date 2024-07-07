‘She didn’t deserve anything like that’: 19-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting, according to police

A teenager was killed in a possible drive-by shooting in North Central early Sunday morning, according to Spokane police.

Officers responded to a call of a possible drive-by shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday around 1300 block West Courtland Avenue, a road overlooking Emerson park.

At the scene, officers encountered 19-year-old Maria Kapustin with an apparent gunshot wound. She died at the scene, according to police.

Loved ones gathered Sunday at the site of her death, where they set up a memorial on the grassy ridge overlooking the Emerson/Garfield neighborhood.

Among the roughly 10 friends gathered at the site where “1” and “9” balloons were displayed was her boyfriend Ralph Artiaga.

“She’s the strongest, most beautiful, independent, sweetest girl ever, and had nothing to do with a situation like that,” he said.

“She didn’t deserve anything like that, and it’s just horrible. Such a young soul lost again.”

Candles, flowers, a stuffed lion and a framed photo of a smiling Kapustin at sunset were propped against a rock, holding down a silver star-shaped balloon that swayed in the light breeze and caught flashes of the afternoon sun.

On the silver balloon, a friend wrote a message addressed to “Mary.”

“I hope you can read this see this somehow. I hope you know you was a good friend. I hope you know I loved you, you will forever & always be in my heart & I pray you watch over me & make sure I’m good.”

The Major Crimes Unit responded to the call and are in the “initial phases” of their investigation. Police ask anyone with information or video footage from the area to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.