Two killed, 19 wounded in shooting on Detroit’s east side

By George Hunter Detroit News

DETROIT – A mass shooting early Sunday on Detroit’s east side left 19 people wounded and two people dead, according to preliminary information from the Michigan State Police.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Rossini near Gratiot in Detroit’s Red Zone, a neighborhood that for years has been one of the city’s deadliest, two police sources told the Detroit News.

Michigan State Police, which is assisting the Detroit Police Department on the investigation, said in a tweet at 11:35 a.m. Sunday that no one has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

A large contingent of police officers was still at the scene Sunday morning. The victims were taken to St. John Hospital, sources said.

“The problem is the normalcy of these shootings,” Detroit Police Commissioner Ricardo Moore said. “Come January 1, the police will say crime is down and then we’ll start all over again. Funeral homes, hospitals and florist are the only people who profit from Detroit crime.”

The incident was the latest shooting at a Detroit party – including a May 22 incident in which 17-year-old Taylor Gladney was killed at a party that was held at Manning and Gratiot, which is four blocks south of where Sunday’s mass shooting happened.

On June 1, four people were shot at a block party that was attended by more than 100 people. The incident happened at about 1:15 a.m. in a house in the 16500 block of Trinity Street near West Grand River Avenue and West McNichols Road.

Last year, three females were wounded at a July 4 party at Holmur and Chalfonte on Detroit’s west side.

Michigan State Police is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.