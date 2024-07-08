Margot Robbie pregnant with her first child

By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

Actress Margot Robbie is pregnant.

The Barbie star was spotted showing off her growing baby bump in Italy on Sunday, when she exposed her midriff while on vacation with her husband of eight years, Tom Ackerley.

A source later confirmed to People that she is indeed expecting.

Visibly joyful, the pair were all smiles as they were photographed carefully boarding a boat. Judging from the photos, she seems to be early on in the pregnancy, so no word on if the actress is expecting a little Barbie or a little Ken.

Margot met her film producer husband in 2013 while working on a film called “Suite Française.” He was an assistant director on the project, while Robbie was on camera. The pair started dating a year later and tied the knot in Australia in 2016.

The duo now owns production company, Luckychap together. In June, Ackerly opened up to The Sunday Times about how the couple balances work and play.

“We spend 24 hours a day (together),” he said. “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

Representatives for Robbie did not immediately respond to Daily News’ request for comment.