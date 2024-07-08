Mariners reinstate Gregory Santos from 60-day injured list

From staff reports

The Seattle Mariners bullpen gained some reinforcement ahead of this week’s road trip.

Justin Hollander, Mariners general manager of baseball operations, announced Monday that reliever Gregory Santos was reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

Santos, 24, has sat out all season with lat strain since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox.

Starting pitcher Emerson Hanock was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for Santos, signaling pitcher Bryan Woo may be able to return to the major league roster for his next start.

Santos made two rehab appearances, one with Single-A Everett and one with Triple-A Tacoma. He threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Santos, a righty, features a lively fastball, which reached 103 mph last year with the White Sox. He made 60 appearances in 2023 with a 3.39 ERA, 17 walks and 66 strikeouts in 661/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners hope Santos can work into a setup role with Ryne Stanek behind closer Andres Munoz.

Stanek had an excellent run in June, going 10 appearances without allowing a run, but has allowed homers in two of his last four games, including a game-tying three-run homer in a 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Hancock started on July 6. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA this season, filling in multiple times for Woo.