No injuries after fire started by pyrotechnics at Gorge concert

Places To Go

The City of Spokane activates cooling centers when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of at least 95 degrees for more than one consecutive days.

Each location in the Spokane Public Library system are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are noon to 4 p.m., but the Central Library downtown extends hours on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Library locations include:

Central at 906 W. Main St.

Shadle Park at 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.

Liberty Park at 402 S. Pittsburg St.

Hillyard at 4110 N. Cook St.

South Hill Library at 3324 S. Perry St.

Indian Trail at 4909 W. Barnes Road

The Trent Avenue Resource Center at 4320 E. Trent Ave. will have industrial fans, meals, snacks and hydration available during the heat wave.

The Spokane Transit Authority offers free rides to riders indicating they are traveling to or from a cooling shelter.

Splash pads are open at 19 Spokane parks from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Six swimming pools around the city are open Monday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and are free to use.

More Information

Burn ban remains in place

A countywide burn ban is in effect in Spokane County, barring the burning of any recreational fire, including campfires and backyard fire pits. Any open burning is also prohibited.

Portable outdoor devices like barbecues and portable fireplaces are permitted, as are fuels used in appropriate devices.