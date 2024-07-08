No injuries after fire started by pyrotechnics at Gorge concert
Pyrotechnics used during an Odesza concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre started a brush fire during the show Saturday night.
The “small brush fire” resulted in no injuries, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post. It burned an area adjacent to the concert venue along the Columbia River, south of Quincy, Washington.
The fire started during the last song and the show concluded without an encore performance, “out of an abundance of caution and safety,” a Gorge representative posted on social media.
Firefighters responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office posted, and Gorge staff used hoses to extinguish the fire.
This week’s heat wave is expected to usher conditions presenting an increased fire danger, National Weather Service meteorologist Jeremy Wolf said.
The weather service forecast triple-digit temperatures from Monday through Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-90s for the remainder of the week.
The hot and dry spell expected for the Western United States on Sunday through Wednesday presents potential for new fires to start. Breezy conditions forecast for Wednesday and Thursday are prime conditions for existing fire spread.
The service predicted the strongest winds in central Washington with gusts across the region, including in the Columbia Basin and Palouse.
Wolf urged people to be careful with anything that can spark.