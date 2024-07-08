Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrey O. Logvin and Paloma C. Alvarez, both of Spokane

Philip C. McGuire and Tanis R. Davis, both of Sagle.

Zachary W. Whitehead and Madison C. Burrows, both of Cheney.

Jackson R. Jones and Emma R.P. Cunningham, both of Spokane.

Quinton W. Jacobs and Elaine M. Watson, both of Spokane.

Kale W. Reichersamer and Zoey M. Nelson, both of Spokane Valley.

Carl W. Swenson and Morgan K. Bailess, both of Spokane.

Eduard Kolos and Lianna G. Yevdash, both of Cheney.

Rafe O. Moran and Annalise C. Hemingway, both of Spokane.

Ryan S. Oltman and Elizabeth A. Gil, both of Spokane.

Fernando E. Mendoza Rodriguez and Naudimar V.V. Gutierrez, both of Spokane.

Ira R. Davis, of Spokane and Brittany R. Kennedy, of Spokane Valley.

Luke W. Parker and Mia E. Morton, both of Spokane.

Luke D.J. Riblet and Sapphira M. Courtney, both of Spokane.

Andrew R. Fry and Micaela M. Kostecka, both of Spokane.

Micah R. Holmes, of Deer Park and Payton E. Stueckle, of Nine Mile Falls.

Daren C. Long and Rebecca A. Hendricks, both of Idaho Falls.

Chau Tan Phat Bui and Namida Kangvanwanich, both of Spokane.

Carson J. Valley, of Spokane and Maria G. Guglielmo, of Colbert.

Joshua D. Millet, of Spokane and Alexandra M. Casey, of Liberty Lake.

Damian Pozdeev and Arianda P. Egoroff, both of Airway Heights.

Christopher T. Bolton, of Apo, Armed Forces Africa and Daniela Quintero, of Airway Heights

James L. Bartle and Laura J. Dodson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Peter Urlacher III v. Autumn McDonald, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Antony M. Jolls, restitution of premises.

Clocktower Apartments LLC v. Curtis Green, restitution of premises.

12422 E Mansfield Ave Spokane LLC v. Hector Febres, restitution of premises.

12422 E Mansfield Ave Spokane LLC v. Jared Coffey, restitution of premises.

Revere 2020 Building Owner LLC v. Erik Lichtenberg, restitution of premises.

12422 E Mansfield Ave Spokane LLC v. Claireanne Rowe, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Martha Moore, et al., restitution of premises.

Fr. Bach Housing V. LLC v. Shane M. Heisey, restitution of premises.

Anthony Jackson, et al. v. Shawn Olsen, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Swenson Boys 1 LLC v. Damien Impett, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. James Wright, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Karen Hathaway, et al., restitution of premises.

Pine Villa Associates LLC v. Danielle Holbrook, restitution of premises.

Deborah Gese v. Shasta L. Doty, restitution of premises.

MST Stonecrest LLC v. Joseph Harrison, restitution of premises.

Felicity Property Management LLC v. Joshua France, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Benita Majmeto, et al., restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Michelle Braley, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Katie Fetzer, restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Korynthyan Lordes, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Jenwor Mea, et al., restitution of premises.

Syringa Property Management Inc. v. Minda Strader, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Johnny E. Hawley, et al., restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartments Managers LLC v. Pawley D. Coffman, et al., restitution of premises.

Montgomery Court Apartments LLC v. Jeanette Burch, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Kourtney Wear, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek LLC v. Brittany N. Jones, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 De LLC v. Bradley Hoots, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Kathleen Searls, restitution of premises.

Appleway Rosewood Apartments LLC v. Sarah Davis, restitution of premises.

Juliette S. Barragan, v. Shea A. Palm Robledo, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Kendra Patchett, et al., restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 De LLC v. John Kelley, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Kiona Dvorak, restitution of premises.

Riverside And Browne Investment LLC v. Raab Smith, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase IV LLC v. James Marabello, et al., restitution of premises.

Sunshine Village Apartments LLC v. Angel Bercier, restitution of premises.

Carl Smith, et al. v. JLJ Construction LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Operana, Megan L. and Philemon Y.

Gilman, Barry R. and Lillion A.

Fox, Michael F. and Linda M.

Fouad, Sofia and Guillot, Tylor

Pedroski, Matthew and Heavenleigh R.J.

Bercot, Jaime and Robert

Sprague, Rebecca L. and Jeffrey G.

Engleman, Marissa and Julie

Karlson, Clayton D. and Molchan, Elena S.

Hyslop, Morgan J. and George, Dona A.

Olsen, Adam M. and Tracy M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Charles A. Campbell, 36; eight months in jail with 196 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Michael K. Boyer, 40; $1,604.29 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.

Charlene F. Campbell, 24; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

James P. Bruegeman, 52; 62 days in jail with 62 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Rosemary Jacklick, 39; 49 days in jail with 49 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Harmony Eckert, 31; 22 days in jail with 22 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Scott C. Gothberg, 40; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Shantel L. Flores, 36; 38 days in jail with 38 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Tiffany L. Martin, 43; $1,013.09 restitution, seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to theft of a rented or leased property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael L. Jensen, 35; 33 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.