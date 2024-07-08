Washington Rep. Adam Smith calls for Biden to drop out of presidential race

WASHINGTON – Rep. Adam Smith on Monday called for President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid, becoming the first Washington state lawmaker to join a small but growing number of congressional Democrats publicly advocating for their party to choose a different standard bearer in the wake of a debate performance that raised questions about Biden’s fitness to serve another term in office.

In an interview on CNN, the Bellevue Democrat said Biden has “done a great job” as president but isn’t the best person to lead the party and defeat former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee.

“We’ve got a good message,” Smith told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “The president has shown he is not capable of delivering that message in an effective way.”

Smith was reportedly one of four senior Democrats who told House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York in a private call on Sunday that Biden should drop out, multiple outlets reported based on unnamed sources. As Congress returned to the Capitol on Monday from its Independence Day recess, some other Democrats expressed support for Biden staying in the race.

Rep. Rick Larsen of Everett, another senior Democrat who was on the weekend call with Jeffries and committee leaders, responded to a story from Politico in a post on X.

“This article left me with the impression that I am ‘Dump Biden’ person,” Larsen wrote. “Never talked to the reporters. I am on Team Biden and supporting the efforts to make Hakeem Jeffries Speaker. The concerns I expressed were those I heard from other members.”

In a statement Monday, Smith weighed in on the question of what Democrats should do if the president were to leave the race. While Biden could effectively anoint Vice President Kamala Harris and avoid a potentially messy mini-primary to choose his successor, Smith said Biden should end his candidacy and release his delegates to the Democratic National Convention in August, clearing the way for another potential candidate.

“This must happen as soon as possible to give the new ticket the maximum amount of time to make its case to the American people,” Smith said. “Any candidate for the highest office in our nation has a strong burden to bear. That candidate must be able to clearly, articulately, and strongly make his or her case to the American people. It is clear that President Biden is no longer able to meet this burden.”

In a letter to congressional Democrats earlier on Monday, Biden stuck to the defiant tone of his Friday interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, when he said only “the Lord Almighty” could stop him from running for another term.

“Now that you have returned from the July 4th recess, I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” Biden wrote. “I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”

In his statement, Smith agreed that Trump must be defeated, calling the former president’s ideology “an existential threat to our nation,” and he said that if Biden is the Democratic candidate, the congressman would support him, even as he asserted that Biden staying in the race “would be a mistake.”