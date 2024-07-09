Color Scheme

WSU Men's Basketball

Former WSU wing Jaylen Wells caps 27-point night with game-winner in second NBA Summer League game

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JULY 08: Jaylen Wells #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies pressures Isaiah Collier #13 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of their NBA Summer League game at the Delta Center on July 8, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
By Greg Woods gregw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5587

PULLMAN — Jaylen Wells just keeps introducing himself to the NBA orbit.

Wells, the former Washington State wing who went to the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 39 selection in last month’s NBA Draft, beat the buzzer with a floater to complete an 87-85 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, wrapping up his 27-point outing in Tuesday’s NBA Summer League action.

Wells, who made 3 of 7 triples to pair with 6 rebounds and 3 assists, did it in just his second game as a pro. The Grizzlies’ Summer League team, playing in the Salt Lake City region, fell in Monday’s game, a 97-95 overtime defeat to the Utah Jazz. In that game, Wells posted just 2 points on 9 shots.

The former one-year star at WSU, Wells signed last week for 4 years and $7.9 million dollars, according to a report from Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony, making him one of the highest-paid players in this year’s second round of the NBA Draft. The first two years are guaranteed.

Wells may have only made 9 of 23 shots in Tuesday’s game, but he’ll have a chance to turn that around on Wednesday, when the Grizzlies square off with the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5 p.m.