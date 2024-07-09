Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Samuel R. Roble and Abigail K. Magee, both of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Brent E. Slemp and Sara J. Collinson, both of Spangle.

Arnulfo E. Ramirez Maldonado and Nansi E. Ramirez, both of Spokane.

James F. Carroll and Jennifer J. Heritage-Hensley, both of Green Valley, Arizona.

Tyrees L. Donastorg and Merrillina L. Mosby, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark S. Stewart and Faith M. Gervais, both of Colbert.

Jakeb C. Vallance and Emily E. Ek, both of Spokane.

Garrett O. Gilbert and Mia P. Belen, both of Spokane.

Ross M. McClure and Tuyen T. Bich Le, both of Spokane.

John C. Herron and Emily M. Squires, both of Spokane.

David M. Cruz and Michele B. Irish, both of Mead.

Adan A.A. Silva and Emily B. Logan, both of Spokane.

Michael W. Jasberg, of Henderson, Nevada and Pamela J. Veltri, of Spokane.

Jonathan R. Mendy and Alicia M. Sheler, both of Kellogg.

Scott A. Miller and Susan A. Cox, both of Spokane.

Jonathan B. Herberger and Paige A. Kubicek, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. Gonzalez and Erica R. Ramirez, both of Cheney.

Brandon D. Winters, of Nampa and Amy E. Penaskovic, of Meridian.

Khristian T. Howland and Kayla J. Rosenberg, both of Spokane.

Levi K. Johnson and Stacia D. Olsen, both of Spokane.

Brandon J. Norton and Brooklyn E. Croson, both of Spokane.

Steven T. Perez and Melissa L. Finch, both of Ford, Washington.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Anderson, Will and Sarah A.

Grogan, Jessica L. and Daniel R.

Bear, Keith L. and Linda K.

Grover, Britney L. and Thomas R.

Johnson, Teresa A. and Matthew D.

Godinez, Cesar H. and Cynthia L.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Erica A. Ellis, 36; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Jenna R. Galler, 29; 30 days in jail converted to 29 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jordan M.E. Garza, 32; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and pedestrian or vehicular interference.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Charlston D. Harper, 42; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Teffery T. Karben, 24; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of hit and run unattended property.

Perry J. Puro, 27; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Kevin A. Richard, 28; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Christopher A.L. Rowe, 25; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Sarah D. Shaver, 34; 27 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Skylar J. Shirley, 23; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Carnell A. Smith, 35; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Robert L. Snow, 54; 5 days in jail converted to five days community service, after being found guilty of pedestrian or vehicular interference.

Cristobal M. Valencia, 40; 32 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of third-degree theft.

Darren K. Zeller, 55; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Dakota A. Davis, 30; 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for time served, third-degree theft.

Lucas J. Deering, 42; 12 days in jail with 12 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Justin Ryder, 18; $1,210 fine, three days in jail converted to 24 hours community service, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated under the age of 21.