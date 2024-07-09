‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel reportedly in the works

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Miranda Priestly fans rejoice! An anticipated sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” is reportedly in development.

The original 2006 box office hit, based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 bestselling book, starred Meryl Streep as fashion doyenne Miranda Priestly, alongside Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt as her minions.

According to Puck News, the film’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, is on board for the follow-up that producer Wendy Finerman is currently working on. Original director David Frankel is also in talks to return, Deadline reports.

The rumored plot line will follow Priestly “at the end of her career, facing the decline of traditional magazine publishing” with her former assistant rising in the ranks with a new role — a position needed to help her.

Casting details have yet to be announced but Streep, Hathaway and Blunt built excitement when all three actresses reunited at the 2024 SAG Awards to present the trophy for best actor in a comedy series.

The villainous titular character — which garnered Streep a Golden Globe Award for best actress in a comedy — is believed to be loosely based on Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who Weisberger worked for as a personal assistant.

“The Devil Wears Prada” book spun off a sequel novel, “Revenge Wears Prada,” in 2013. It’s now the basis of the Elton John-scored Broadway-bound musical starring Vanessa Williams, which began pre-West End performances at U.K.’s Theatre Royal Plymouth this week.