Call her Emma Walks-on? Emma Watson loses driver’s license for six months over a series of speeding tickets

By Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times

Call her Emma Walks-on.

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in all eight “Harry Potter” films, lost her driving privileges for six months Wednesday in Britain after racking up more than a dozen points on her driving record in the space of two years.

She was also ordered to pay more than $1,400 (1,044 pounds), according to multiple media reports Wednesday. Watson didn’t attend the hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court, about 30 miles northwest of London. She had previously pleaded guilty to the offense via mail.

The “Beauty and the Beast” actor, 35, already had 9 points on her record, the BBC reported, tied to offenses in October 2023, November 2023 and January 2024.

The most recent citation came on July 31, 2024, for driving her Audi A3 38 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to the Mirror. That’s the same car that reportedly got towed in February 2024 after Watson didn’t see a “no parking” sign, blocked a driveway, went to meet her mom at a pub across the street and trapped a couple of cars in a gated compound for more than three hours.

Also, in a strange coincidence, actor Zoe Wanamaker, who appeared as flying-broom instructor Madame Hooch in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” got the same treatment for almost the same offense shortly after Watson’s license was pulled, the Sun reported Wednesday. The actor, who works primarily in television, most recently got popped for going 46 mph in a 40 mph zone. She too hit 12 points on her record with her fourth speeding citation.

Wanamaker was fined $885 (660 pounds) and hit with $488 (364 pounds) in court costs, per the Sun. Watson’s total payment included court costs as well.

Speeding offenses in Britain carry 3 to 6 points each, depending on the circumstance, and stay on a driver’s record for four years. Driving under the influence — called “drink driving” or “drug driving” in the U.K. — carries up to 11 points, as do violations including vehicular manslaughter, racing on the highway and “dangerous” or “furious” driving. Serious violations stay on a driver’s record for up to 11 years.

Watson, who last appeared on the big screen as Meg in 2019’s “Little Women,” followed by a role in the promotonal short film “Paradoxe” for a Prada campaign in 2022, is studying for the equivalent of a Ph.D. in creative writing at Oxford University. She graduated from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, with a bachelor’s degree in 2014.

Also on the “Harry Potter” front, as the wizarding tale prepares for its TV series reboot, HBO on Tuesday released a first-look photo of “How to Train Your Dragon” actor Nick Frost done up as Hagrid. Robbie Coltrane, who played half-giant gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the movies, died in October 2022 of multiple organ failure after two years of illness.

John Lithgow will play Dumbledore in the streaming series while newcomers Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout will play Hermione, Harry and Ron, respectively.