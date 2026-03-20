Chuck Norris, black belt and action star known for ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ dies at 86

Emily St. Martin, Los Angeles Times

Chuck Norris, a celebrated martial artist and action star known for “The Way of the Dragon” and “Walker, Texas Ranger” has died. He was 86.

Norris died Thursday morning in Kauai, Hawaii, his family confirmed Friday morning on social media.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the statement said. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

The family said it was thankful to Norris’s fans, who to him “were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Last week, the star posted a martial arts video on Instagram in which he hit a sparring partner with a combo before saying to the camera, “I don’t age, I level up.”

“I’m 86 today!” Norris wrote in the caption. “Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

One of America’s most famous martial artists, and certainly the most frequently memed, Norris leveraged his black belt skills to build a successful television and film career. Although his action star status ultimately made Norris a household name, he told Sharyl Attkisson on a 2017 episode of the news magazine show “Full Measure” that he was a true martial artist “who dabbles in acting” rather than the other way around.

The world champion held black belts in karate, taekwondo, tang soo do, Brazilian jiu jitsu, judo and the martial arts discipline he founded himself, chun kuk do.

He acted in more than 30 action films and numerous television projects, but it was the 1972 film “The Way of the Dragon,” in which he starred alongside Bruce Lee, that put Norris on the map. Norris went on to star in action films including “Missing in Action” in 1984 and its sequels, “Firewalker” in 1986 and “Sidekicks” in 1992, as well as the 1986 film “The Delta Force,” the 1990 sequel “Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection,” and 1991’s “The Hitman.”

Perhaps his best-known project, the television series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which he starred in and executive produced, was inspired by the 1983 American neo-western “Lone Wolf McQuade,” also starring Norris. The series ran from 1993 to 2001 and followed Cordell Walker, a Texas lawman who battles crime with a black belt and strong moral compass.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” the family said in its statement. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it.”