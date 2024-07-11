Best-selling author Brendan DuBois arrested on child porn charges

By Muri Assunção New York Daily News

Brendan DuBois, a bestselling author of more than two dozen novels – including six with James Patterson – has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to authorities in Exeter, New Hampshire.

The 64-year-old New Hampshire native was arrested Wednesday following a four-month investigation by the Exeter Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, WDHD reported.

He’s being held for preventative detention and faces six felony complaints of possession of child pornography, according to police. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood, New Hampshire, according to WCVB.

DuBois, who’s also a “Jeopardy!” champion, is the author of 29 novels, according to a bio on his website. His latest thriller – the 12th novel in the Lewis Cole series, “Terminal Surf” – was released June 25.

The mystery writer has also published more than 200 short stories, several of which have won awards. Three were nominated for the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Allan Poe Awards. DuBois’ publisher, Severn River Publishing, has halted sales of all of his books.

“We are deeply disturbed by the serious allegations against Brendan DuBois,” a company spokesperson told the Daily News Thursday morning.

“While we respect the legal process, we have decided to immediately suspend all promotion and sales of Mr. DuBois’ books,” the spokesperson added. We believe these steps are necessary to uphold our values and maintain the trust of our readers, authors, and the publishing community.”

A literary agency listed on DuBois’ website said the company hasn’t represented him for over a year.

According to his bio, the novelist “lives in New Hampshire with his wife Mona, a sweet English Springer Spaniel named Cooper, and a long-tailed tuxedo cat called Oliver.”