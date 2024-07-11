Three-star safety Kyle Peterson commits to WSU, giving Cougs 16 players in 2025 class

PULLMAN – The defensive back corps in Washington State’s class of 2025 is looking stronger by the day.

The Cougars’ latest commitment comes from three-star safety Kyle Peterson, who hails from the Houston area, becoming the fourth safety in the class and sixth defensive back overall. He turned down offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Tulsa, Louisiana, Hawaii, UTEP, UTSA, Texas State, North Texas, Dartmouth and Eastern Illinois to become a Cougar.

As a junior last fall at Shadow Creek High in Pearland, Texas – a suburb of Houston – Peterson had 45 tackles (one for loss), plus four interceptions, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He took his official visit to Pullman from June 20-22, sharing his commitment three weeks later.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Peterson also took one other visit, to Louisiana, on June 6.

With the addition of Peterson, WSU’s defensive back room in the class is starting to take shape. This news comes a week after the Cougs secured a commitment from another DB, cornerback David Kuku, which makes six DBs in the class: Los Angeles natives Ishmael Gibbs and Jamarey Smith (safeties), Salt Lake City’s Charger Doty (safety) and Denver native Aiden Knapke (safety)

.