64-year-old pedestrian killed in Airway Heights crash identified, woman in critical condition

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 64-year-old man who died after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday in Airway Heights has been identified.

Jose Hilario died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. It ruled the death an accident.

The 61-year-old woman who was also hit by the vehicle was in critical condition Friday at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, according to Airway Heights Police Lt. Jake Keith.

Officers responded to the crash at about 10:10 a.m. at Hayford Road and Ninth Avenue, according to a police news release. Both pedestrians were taken to Sacred Heart, where Hilario died.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, police said.