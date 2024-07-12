Sasquatch expert to speak at library

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.

Jul. 12—KENNEWICK — Mid-Columbia Libraries will host a two-day lecture series entitled “Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science” Friday and Saturday at the Kennewick Public Library, according to an announcement from the library.

Dr. Jeff Meldrum, a professor of anatomy and anthropology at Idaho State University, will discuss the work of various experts on the evidence for a large, undiscovered North American primate and analyze the scientific arguments for and against its existence, according to the announcement. Meldrum delves into the creature’s history and invites individuals interested in human evolution to form their own conclusions.

On Friday, July 12, Meldrum will present “The Patterson-Gimlin Film 50+ Years Later” at 7 p.m., looking at the famous 1967 film footage that purported to show Bigfoot walking in northern California. The makers, Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin, always maintained that the footage was genuine, but many experts have dismissed the film as a hoax. There will be a meet-and-greet starting at 4:30 p.m. before the lecture.

On Saturday, Meldrum will present “What’s New in Bigfoot Research?” at 3:30 p.m. A meet-and-greet will also precede this event starting at 1 p.m.

Meldrum is an expert in human and primate anatomy, particularly feet, according to his online biography at Idaho State University. His interest in the footprints attributed to sasquatch was piqued when he examined a set of 15-inch tracks in Washington in 1996. Now his lab houses well over 300 footprint casts attributed to this mystery primate. He conducts collaborative laboratory and field research around the world, and has spoken about his findings in numerous popular and professional publications, interviews, television and radio appearances.

Both events will be hosted at the Kennewick branch of Mid-Columbia Libraries located at 1620 S. Union St. in Kennewick. The events are free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served.