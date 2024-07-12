Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Justin A. Dejarnett and Melissa N. Roberson, both of Spokane.

Jordan M. Westphal and Jacqlyn A. Williams, both of Spokane.

Brandon S. Hutsell and Kate M. Gibson, both of Spokane.

Austin B. Stanton and Parul K. Mahajan, both of Austin, Texas.

Maksim A. Kozhevnikov, of Valleyford, and Liliyana S. Afichuk, of Spirit Lake.

Jacob M. Mitchell and Madison K. Doneen, both of Spokane Valley.

David M. Ballinger and Paige M. Henning, both of Madison, Wisc.

Eric M. Ross and Della D. Diltz, both of Spokane.

Devan L. Nelson and Kaitlyn M. Zemke, both of Mead.

Lewis A. Peters and Julie D. Starr, both of Spokane.

Tayvaris M.D. Allen-Davis and McKinsey T. Hart, both of Spokane.

Frederick M. Hicks and Rachel L. Hatfield, both of Spokane Valley.

Johnathon T. Prichard and Cady E. Markin, both of Spokane.

Justin P. Conner and Sabrina L. Lessenden, both of Spokane.

Cole A. Soliday and Audrie D. Donahay, both of Spokane.

Noah J. Martin and Katelynn J. Limardo, both of Bozeman.

Jared M. Goodman and Sarah M. Archer, both of Spokane.

Pandora F. Queen and Dawn M. Parie, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Martin D. and Charlene F. Lund v. Rhianon Aguilar, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC for 40 E Pineridge LLC v. Sheldon Hainey, et al., restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC for 6616 N Addison LLC v. Anne Simmons, et al., restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC for 6616 N Addison LLC v. Brandon Townsend, restitution of premises.

River City Management LLC v. Tyler Castor, et al., restitution of premises.

Clocktower Apartments LLC v. Sally Campbell, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Velo LLC v. Josh Cline, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Cameron Vessey, restitution of premises.

D.L v. State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fulton, Emily A. and Michael R.

Williams, Sydney and Mitchell D.

Ishihara, Carol L. and Randolph G.

Stintzi, Cynthia A. and Guy R.

Doyle, Timothy M. and Shelley A.

Cranford, Nakyra A. and French, Jaden C.

Gagnier, Jeremy D. and Heidi L.

Pierson, Christopher A. and Diedre K.

Eyler, Bradley E. and Chastity N.

Bennett, Anuree and James L. III

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Erika I. Olsen, Spokane; debts of $69,708.

Joshua H. and Cindy D. Ingels, Greenacres; debts of $271,642.

Derin P. and Carolyn A. Brooks, Deer Park; debts of $249,947.

Tammi K. Tracy, Spokane; debts of $50,955.

Torrey V. and Belinda I. Moroni, Spokane; debts of $96,083.

Charles N. and Deborah L. Orvis, Spokane; debt not listed.

Mariah K. Booth, Sprague; debts of $82,242.

Frances M. Williams, Spokane; debts of $332,685.

Alena M. Martin, Spokane; debts of $56,145.

Riley J. Colgan, Spokane; debts of $48,707.

Rocky L. and Barbara G. Arnold, Spokane; debts of $349,866.

Cameron K. Worley, Spokane; debts of $90,772.

Joshua J. and Denise M. Wolf, Clayton; debts of $107,373.

Laurianne K. Jamme, Spokane; debts of $71,744.

Darby M. Santos, Spokane; debts of $123,652.

Roger L. Prickett, Moses Lake; debts of $12,988.

Titus C. and Nicole M. Lucas, Spokane; debts of $449,974.

Fermin Martinez-Salas and Suzana Martinez, Wapato; debts of $183,776.

Wage-earner petitions

Jaroslaw Niczyporuk, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean Chuang

Sherman A. Newman. 35; $14,821.67 restitution, 25 months in prison, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and four counts of second-degree organized retail theft.

Stacy T. Cooper, 26; 24 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence and third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Diego A. Petersen, 28; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Megan E. Ward, 44; 53 days in jail with 53 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Louie J. Stromberg, 33; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to violation of order, two counts of third degree assault and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Casey J. Neil, 30; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Elise Steptoe, 35; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jake A. Long, 30; $4,445.04 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Matthew S. McNeil, 50; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Kurt P. Meyer, 35; 249 days in jail, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence, second-degree criminal mistreatment – domestic violence, fourth-degree assault – domestic violence and second-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Nicholas S. Helberg, 32; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Samantha G. Martin, 35; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Garrett P. Rusk, 26; 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle, attempted second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Samantha Collison, 35; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Seldon D. Schmoyer, 30; 342 days in jail, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Jonathan J. Cheeney, 44; 43 months in prison with 107 days credit for time served, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Christopher E. Thompson, 22; 40 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Bernardo Espinoza-Garcia, 28; 45 days in jail with 45 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Richard Wise, 42; 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Christopher D. Schneider, 30; $184 restitution, four months in jail with four months credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Lucinda R. Mack, 41; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.