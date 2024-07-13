Politicians in the Northwest respond on social media to Trump assassination attempt

Many politicians vocalized their sympathies and concerns for former President Donald Trump after he was shot in the ear on Saturday.

Here are some of the comments they shared on social media:

Maria Cantwell, U.S. senator from Washington, Democrat

“I’m glad former President Trump is safe. My prayers are with everyone at the rally, and their families, who have been impacted by this violence. Those responsible must be held accountable. I am grateful to the Secret Service and first responders.”

Patty Murray, U.S. senator from Washington, Democrat

“Violence is never acceptable, I don’t care what your political beliefs are. We use our voices and our votes in a democracy – violence has no place in America.”

Mike Crapo, U.S. senator from Idaho, Republican

“I continue praying for the innocent victims & their families killed or injured by the assassination attempt at Donald Trump’s rally today. Acts of political violence are those of cowardice, evil and weakness. They are devoid of humanity.”

Jim Risch, U.S. senator from Idaho, Republican

“The apparent attempt on President Trump’s life in Pennsylvania is absolutely horrific. Vicki and I are praying for President Trump and all those injured in today’s despicable incident.”

Suzan DelBene, U.S. representative from Medina, Washington, Democrat

“Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone in Butler. I’m grateful to the first responders & Secret Service for their quick actions & response. Violence of any kind is unacceptable. It has no place in our nation or our politics.”

Pramila Jayapal, U.S. representative from Seattle, Democrat

“The United States is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is completely unacceptable and I am horrified by the events in Pennsylvania today.”

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, U.S. representative from Spokane, Republican

“Political violence has absolutely no place in the United States of America. My prayers are with President Trump, his family, and everyone at today’s event.”

Dan Newhouse, U.S. representative from Sunnyside, Washington, Republican

“Today’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump is appalling & has no place in American politics. I am grateful President Trump’s injuries are not serious and hold him & his family in our prayers. I offer my thanks to the law enforcement officers whose swift response saved lives.”

Kim Schrier, U.S. representative from Sammamish, Washington, Democrat

“I am horrified by the news coming out of Pennsylvania today. There is no place in this country or anywhere else for political violence. I am praying for the victims and their families, and I am deeply grateful for the swift action of the Secret Service and local law enforcement.”

Adam Smith, U.S. representative from Bellevue, Democrat

“Political violence is inexcusable. It must always be condemned in the strongest possible terms whenever it happens or is threatened. My thoughts are with the former President, his family, and his staff.”

Russ Fulcher, U.S. representative who represents North Idaho, Republican

“Tonight, join me in saying a prayer for President Trump and all those impacted and injured. Justice will come.”

“The Lord protected President Donald J. Trump. Please join me in praying for our nation.”

Mike Simpson, U.S. representative from Idaho Falls, Republican

“Kathy and I thank God that President Trump is safe after today’s assassination attempt. We are grateful to the Secret Service and law enforcement who selflessly threw themselves in harm’s way to protect the President. Let me be clear: the gunman aimed to – nothing less than – kill the former President of the United States. This cowardly attack follows years of the Left’s hateful and evil rhetoric toward Trump and Republicans. Political violence is fundamentally un-American and completely unacceptable. Today is tragic for our nation, but it must also be a moment of unity to get our country back on track.”

Jaime Herrera Beutler, former U.S. representative, Republican candidate for commissioner of public lands

“Praying for President Trump and for those at the rally today. I am sickened. Thank you to law enforcement and Secret Service for acting so quickly.”

Semi Bird, Republican candidate for Washington governor

“The extent to which the elite extremists will go in order to maintain power and control of government has never been clearer. They will attack a man, try to ruin a man, and today, we witnessed the attempted murder of the man. This is not the time to compromise, capitulate, or surrender our constitutional right to self govern. We the People must stand united and become the change that we need for our nation and for our state.”

Bob Ferguson, Washington attorney general and Democratic candidate for Washington governor

“I condemn this act of violence against former President Donald Trump in the strongest possible terms. As a nation we must come together.”

Dave Reichert, former U.S. representative and Republican candidate for Washington governor

“Praying for President Trump, all in attendance, and for our country.”