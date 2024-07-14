‘90210,’ ‘Charmed’ star Shannen Doherty dead at 53

By Joe Erwin and Jager Weatherby New York Daily News

Shannen Doherty, whose Hollywood journey took her from child star to TV bad girl to brave fighter, died on Saturday. She was 53.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement to the New York Daily News. “On Saturday, July 13th she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty had battled breast cancer since 2015. Though she was in remission for a period of time, she announced in 2020 that her cancer had returned at stage 4.

In June 2023, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star revealed her cancer had metastasized to her brain. Less than six months later, the actress shared another heartbreaking update – her cancer had spread to her bones.

“I don’t want to die,” she told People magazine in November of that year. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. … I’m just not – I’m not done.”

Born on April 12, 1971, in Memphis, Tennessee, Doherty got her first big break at age 11 when she joined the cast of “Little House on the Prairie” in 1982. She appeared in the role of Jenny Wilder for 18 episodes in the show’s final season.

Six years later, she landed what many believe to be her feature-film highlight with a co-starring role in the 1989 dark comedy “Heathers.” Appearing alongside Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, she played one of the trio of popular girls named Heather in what would go on to become a cult classic.

The stage adaptation of the film, “Heathers: The Musical,” is currently running at Spokane Civic Theatre through July 28.

In 1990, Doherty landed the coveted role of Brenda Walsh in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” a generation-defining show about attractive teen twins who move from Minnesota to California and attend high school with similarly stunning students.

The show was a smash, but Doherty – just 19 at the time of the premiere – developed a reputation for being difficult on set.

“She had habitual lateness,” executive producer Charles Rosin told Entertainment Weekly in 2000. “Her lateness was appalling, and she had a callous attitude and an indifference. She was clearly not very happy on this show anymore.”

In that same story, Doherty admitted, “There was definitely a time that I did not want to be there. I was unhappy. It sounds odd to say that – I was on a hit show making a lot of money and I was unhappy – because it makes me sound unappreciative. I wasn’t. It’s just that the sacrifice at the time seemed too large to me. The sacrifice of a camera pointed in my face 24 hours a day while I was desperately trying to grow up, to figure out my spirituality, to figure out my boyfriends. I mean, I was a teenager.”

Doherty left “Beverly Hills” after its fourth season. The show continued for six more years.

She also made an early exit from her next series, the supernatural show “Charmed.” In it, Doherty, Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs played sisters who also happened to be witches. The series was a hit for the fledgling WB Network, but Doherty and Milano reportedly clashed behind the scenes.

Doherty’s character was killed off in the Season 3 finale, though the show continued through Season 8.

From there, Doherty’s career largely consisted of TV movies. She guest-starred as Brenda Walsh in seven episodes of “90210” – a 2008 spinoff off the original – and took on a new character in a short-lived TV version of “Heathers.”

In 2019, her career came full circle with “BH90210,” which featured Doherty and most of the original “Beverly Hills” cast playing fictionalized versions of themselves as they attempt to reboot the show that made them famous. Missing was Luke Perry, who died at 52 after a stroke earlier that year.

Perry had been starring on the CW’s “Riverdale” at the time of his death. Doherty paid tribute to her late co-star by guest-starring on the “Riverdale” episode in which Perry’s character was killed.

Off the screen, Doherty’s personal life was anything but smooth sailing, with frequent reports of hard partying, physical fights, financial troubles and romantic turmoil.

In 1993, she was briefly engaged to Max Factor heir Dean Jay Factor before he filed for a restraining order, alleging violence and threats. Later that year, she married Ashley Hamilton, son of actor George Hamilton, though they only lasted six months before filing for divorce.

In 2002, Doherty wed professional poker player Rick Salomon – perhaps better known for his sex tape with Paris Hilton – but that marriage similarly lasted less than a year.

Doherty thought she finally found her happily-ever-after in 2011 when she married photographer Kurt Iswarienko. However, amidst her battle with brain cancer in 2023, she filed for divorce after learning her husband had been cheating on her for two years.

In the premiere episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty,” she openly reflected on her failed marriages while remaining optimistic.

“I am horrified that I can’t keep a relationship together,” she shared. “I’ve failed three times at marriage, but I still believe in love.”

She attributed that positive attitude to her years-long journey with cancer, which made her more determined than ever to keep moving forward and “hopefully changing things for the better.”

Doherty also discovered a newfound gratitude for the little things in life.

“I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you’re just more aware of everything (when you have cancer), and you feel so blessed,” she told People in November 2023. “We’re just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here.”