Former Gonzaga wing Julian Strawther torches nets with 32-point performance for Denver Nuggets

LAS VEGAS – Under the bright lights of his hometown, Julian Strawther is getting the greenest of green lights in his second year at Las Vegas Summer League with the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.

It seemed unlikely that Strawther could top his first performance in Vegas this week – a game-high 25-point outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers – but the wing’s confidence didn’t wane during an off-day and the former Gonzaga standout put on another shooting clinic, setting a new Summer League-high of 32 points during an 84-81 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Strawther’s only blips were five turnovers and a potential game-tying 3-pointer that ricocheted off the back of the rim as the final buzzer sounded at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion.

“Obviously I had a good night scoring, but I’m really disappointed in turning the ball over and especially down the stretch just finding good shots,” Strawther said. “But overall a pretty good performance for myself.”

In the game’s final seconds, Strawther curled off a screen set by PJ Hall, collected a pass from Jalen Pickett and released a 3-pointer from the right wing. Slightly off line, the ball took a big bounce off the rim and fell to Toronto guard Jamal Shead as time expired.

“That was a great look, big shout out to coach (Andrew) Munson, that was a great call,” Strawther said. “I mean that’s about as good as it gets for a guy that’s got it going. I’ve just got to make it next time.”

Before that, Strawther made most of the big shots that gave the Nuggets a chance to grab their first Summer League win.

That included a 3-pointer from the left wing that came off Strawther’s hands just a few feet from where three of his high-profile teammates – Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji – were watching from courtside seats.

Christian Braun and Denver coach Mike Malone were also in attendance to see Strawther’s scintillating Summer League performance, which featured six 3-pointers and a variety of aggressive moves to the rim – a handful of which led to free throw opportunities.

In total, Strawther was 10 of 21 from the field, 6 of 12 from the 3-point line and 6 of 10 from the free throw line. He added three rebounds and five assists to go with his five turnovers and five fouls.

In two Summer League games, Strawther is now 17 of 40 from the field and 9 of 22 from the 3-point line with 57 total points.

In some situations, Strawther took on point guard responsibilities for the Nuggets and touched the ball virtually every possession down the stretch of Sunday’s game.

“I think it’s a part of Summer League and that growth for him,” Munson said. “Not trying to turn him into John Stockton. He’s a really good ball handler and basketball player.”

Atlanta forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) during an NBA Summer League matchup against San Antonio on Sunday,Jul. 14, 2024, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Gueye flirts with double-double

Mouhamed Gueye set a high bar for himself, scoring 17 points while making his return to Vegas Summer League on Friday night against the Washington Wizards.

The former Washington State forward couldn’t match his offensive production 48 hours later against the San Antonio Spurs, but Gueye left the Thomas & Mack Center one rebound shy of his first Summer League double-double, scoring 10 points to go with nine rebounds in a 79-76 loss.

Gueye, who finished 4 of 13 from the field against the Wizards, connected on a pair of 3s in quick succession during the second quarter but once again struggled with efficiency, making just 3 of 11 shots from the field while going 2 of 7 from the 3-point line.

Atlanta’s former second-round draft pick has made a concerted effort to be more aggressive on the defensive end as he enters his sophomore NBA season and that’s been on display at Summer League, where Gueye’s committed 12 fouls in 54 total minutes.