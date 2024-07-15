Wiz Khalifa apologizes after Romania arrest for illegal drug possession

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Wiz Khalifa is the latest American hip-hop star to get in hot water for illegal drug possession overseas.

The “Black And Yellow” rapper was arrested for allegedly smoking marijuana onstage at a concert in Romania on Saturday.

During his headlining set at the Beach Please! Festival în Costinești, he was escorted off stage and charged with illegal drug possession, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

While not specifically naming Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, the southern European country’s anti-organized crime and terrorism agency DIICOT confirmed in a statement that criminal proceedings were launched against a U.S. citizen, who was being investigated for possessing “over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette.”

In social media footage posted by fans, the 36-year-old was seen blazing up a blunt on stage as Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” played and later being escorted away by authorities as he said: “don’t surround me … I ain’t going nowhere … I follow you.”

On Sunday , Khalifa took to social media to apologize to fans. “Last nights show was amazing,” he wrote on X. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

The Pittsburgh native was charged with illegal drug possession before his release from custody.

The arrest of Khalifa – a famous proponent of public cannabis consumption – follows Nicki Minaj being detained outside of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport for allegedly “carrying drugs” in late May.