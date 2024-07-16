Denver Nuggets shut down former Gonzaga wing Julian Strawther after two games at NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS – The Denver Nuggets are expecting Julian Strawther to take a huge leap entering his sophomore season and that he will leave NBA Summer League more confident of that happening after a strong showing from the former Gonzaga wing and first-round draft pick.

Strawther’s production through two games as well as a minor ankle injury may have both been factors in Denver’s decision to shut the second-year wing down prior to Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Before that, Strawther was tied with the Los Angeles Clippers’ Jordan Miller for the Summer League scoring lead at 28.5 points per game, registering 25 points in Friday’s opener against the Clippers and 32 on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

In two games, Strawther finished with 57 total points on 17 of 40 shooting from the field, was 9 of 22 from the 3-point line and had eight rebounds to go with six assists. Strawther’s 8.5 field goals per game ranked second in Vegas behind All-Rookie Miami Heat wing Jaime Jaquez Jr. and his 4.5 3-pointers per game were fifth among 349 players competing in Las Vegas.

Strawther was still in attendance Denver’s 80-66 loss to Charlotte on Tuesday, but wore street clothes and a silver chain while watching from the end of the Nuggets’ bench at Cox Pavilion.

During a midgame interview on the ESPN broadcast, Nuggets coach Michael Malone indicated Strawther will be in contention for a starting role next season alongside third-year player Christian Braun after the team lost starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency.

“I just want to continue to expand my game and show different facets and what I’m capable of, as well as just coming out here and playing ball, getting reps,” Strawther told Altitude TV on Tuesday. “It’s an opportunity to play basketball and obviously after my injury in January, I didn’t get to see the floor much. So I’ve been eager to get on the floor.”

Franks hits double digits

Former Washington State forward Robert Franks took advantage of limited opportunities in his second Summer League game with the Phoenix Suns, scoring in double figures during a 98-94 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Franks came off the bench to score 10 points on 4 of 7 shooting from the field and 2 of 5 from the 3-point line in 19 minutes. The Vancouver, Washington, native, who played professionally last season with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins of Japan’s B.League, also had five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one turnover in the game.

In the Suns’ Summer League opener against the Golden State Warriors, Franks was held to just three points on 1 of 4 shooting and had five rebounds, one assist and two turnovers.