Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Collin M. Grosse and Sarah L. Absalonson, both of Arlington, Virginia.

Conrad C. Pascal and Millie L. Finch, both of Spokane.

Bruce L. Gelting and Faith N. Gould, both of Spokane.

Ryan M. Spivey and Rachel B. Martin, both of Spokane.

Patrick D. Demars and Jennifer A. Derouin, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Chance R. Champoux and Hannah C. Bell, both of Mead.

Tyler G. D’Angelo and Jasmine F. Wolf, both of Spokane.

William D. Morton and Ruby B. Seibel, both of Spokane.

Anderson Joseph and Maeve E. Jensen, both of Spokane.

Darryl E. Spain and Madison S. Green, both of Chattaroy.

Brennan D. Murphy and Amanda R. Gerard, both of Spokane Valley.

Hunter R. Hohman and Sequoia N. Simmons, both of Spokane.

Matthew A. Kienbaum and Mackenzie A. Yackel, both of Spokane Valley.

Ronald L. Gepford and Julie A. Strugar, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Discover Bank v. Christian Deleon, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. David Rahmes, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jeffrey Chatigny, money claimed owed.

Godolfin Mascardo and Erlinda Mascardo v. James D. Winsryg, et al., restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company Inc. v. Emanuel Goins, et al., restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company Inc. v. Maria Villanueva, et al., restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Melissa Mullins, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Crystal Bradbury, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Adare Mahan, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Mykel Sturgill, et al., restitution of premises.

Hong Huang v. Devon Risley, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Stephanie Gonzalez, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Sue A. Caple Melton, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Trina M. Edwards, et al., restitution of premises.

Christine Smith v. Corey Thur, restitution of premises.

Reagen Geil v. John Rothstrom, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Omar Hassan c. Iryna Shcherbynina, et al., complaint for personal injury.

Stacy Reese v. Judy Mayulianos, complaint for damages.

Christopher Jones v. Joseph Brandt, et al., complaint.

Avatar Reit I LLC v. Paul J. Choi, et al., complaint.

Wholesale Motors LLC v. Nordale Solomon, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bondarev, Kristina I. and Sergey V.

Ellenwood, Jacob C. and Shupp, Romona S.

Woodral, Zachary T. and Smith, Jennifer R.

Labish, Rachel A. and Labish-Moad, Kyle A.

Rhodes, Amanda R. and Charles N.

Jones, Katherine M. and Tyler R.

Furbee, Raychell M. and Kyle

Sheppard, Amanda L. and Clifford A.

McMullen, Tiffaney V.L. and Samairra L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Mark H. Schwartzenberger Jr., 46; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Arthur D. Lewis, 60; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

JT Jimna, 22; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree negligent driving and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Cassandra M. Monk, 28; two months in jail with 60 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Brandon M. Edwards, 24; 19 months in a prison based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape.

Jose I. Acebal-Lopez, 31; 36 days in jail with 36 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Boone T. Holm, 29; 98 days in jail with 98 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jeremiah H. Storer, 46; 84 days in jail with 84 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Cameron C. Linstead, 26; 32 days in jail with 32 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and third-degree theft.

Christopher M. Stoddard, 32; 42 days in jail with 42 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jeremi E. Schroeder, 43; three months in jail with 75 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree identity theft.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Michael S. Colvin, 52; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Kathleen M. Oliver, 67; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Matthew J. Christian, 36; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

James P. Spencer, 60; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

George R. Johnson, 34; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary – domestic violence.

Michaela M. Swann, 41; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree identity theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree burning and criminal mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Angelique M. Harlan, 49; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Nathan K. Bartch, 43; 44 days in jail with 44 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jeremiah D. Kamp, 30; 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szembelan

Nick Thomas, 21; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Eddie I. Acevedo, 34; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Elizabeth L. Allen, 42; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Kaycee M. Anderson, 36; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Daizha C.C. Banks, 19; $250 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and operating a vehicle after consuming alcohol as a minor.

Amber K. Beach, 42; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Daniel M. Biladeau, 31; 10 days in jail after being found guilty of possession of a known controlled substance.

Jeremy P. Brooks, 45; two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Christopher G. Carver, 50; 25 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and pedestrian or vehicular interference.

Mariah A. Chamberlain, 29; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of malicious mischief.

Alexander M. Chambers, 28; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Christopher B. Lewis, 35; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Gabriel R. Nelson, 25; 62 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jason M. Schelin, 45; 46 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Sabrina A. Soapes, 34; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.