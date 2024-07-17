Biden Tests Positive for COVID

By Michael D. Shear new York times

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID on Wednesday, according to the White House, forcing him to cancel an event in Las Vegas and likely sidelining him for days following the conclusion of former President Donald Trump’s nominating convention Thursday.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said in a statement that “earlier today, following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19.” She added that “he is vaccinated and boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms.”

She said Biden would travel from Las Vegas to Delaware, where he would self-isolate. “The White House will provide regular updates on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” she added.

Biden leaned out of his limousine as he arrived at Air Force One to fly back to Delaware and gave reporters a thumbs-up. When they asked how he was feeling, he replied: “Good. I feel good.”

The illness – Biden’s third bout with COVID, including one rebound case – comes as some of his allies and supporters are continuing to press for him to drop out of the race, citing concerns about his ability to defeat Trump in November.

Having COVID will complicate the president’s ability to answer his critics, many of whom have said they want him to show that he still has the vigor and energy to prosecute the case against Trump in campaign rallies, interviews and other events. If Biden continues to test positive, it could keep him off the campaign trail.

Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a release from the White House that the president had a runny nose, a cough and “general malaise” starting Wednesday afternoon. O’Connor said that he was given a rapid test for COVID because he was still not feeling well later in the day, and the results were positive for the virus.

“Given this, the president will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals,” he wrote. He added that the president’s temperature was normal and his blood oxygen was normal as well.

Biden has received an initial dose of Paxlovid, a treatment that may lessen the symptoms of the virus.