Managing generative artificial intelligence in Idaho’s public higher education

By Lexie Ponce Idaho Capital Sun

The use of artificial intelligence in Idaho is a new concern state officials are faced with.

This year, Idaho lawmakers passed two laws restricting the use of AI to generate deep fakes in political campaigns and AI-generated sexual depictions of children.

Now, Idaho colleges and universities are grappling with the new technology and its implications for how students learn and perform in the classroom. As generative AI expands and evolves, academic institutions in Idaho are learning to navigate its impact on education.

Even at the highest levels of Idaho education, elected officials are thinking about AI and its use in schools.

“Because we don’t yet have the benefit of hindsight, we must look to the future. I’m in the camp that thinks we can make AI a constructive part of learning,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield wrote in a June 25 op-ed. “Some of our teachers are already doing this. When used appropriately, I believe that AI can be a tool for both students and teachers. I think considering what AI can bring to the educational sphere is the best first place to start. This means we will need to train and support teachers in how they use it and teach students responsible usage – like any other digital content available at school.”

The introduction of AI brings different approaches, creating excitement and concern as educators and administrators work to use its potential while protecting academic integrity.

But its rise in academic settings also comes with ethical challenges.

Educators must balance the educational benefits while also maintaining academic integrity in their classrooms. AI tools can assist students in various ways, from generating ideas for brainstorming or getting instant feedback as reported by Cornell University.

How are different Idaho universities approaching the use of AI in the classroom?

Boise State University focuses on traditional academic integrity which is shown through Policy 2020.

“At the end of the day, the general ethos of education is you are supposed to do your own work,” Christian Wuthrich, associate vice president and dean of students at Boise State University, told the Idaho Capital Sun.

Faculty can create course-specific guidelines to make sure students have an understanding of the expectations and violations, which can result in warnings, failing grades or suspension.

Lewis-Clark State College takes a different approach, avoiding a strict campus-wide policy in favor of flexibility and communication-based policies between students and professors.

“We see AI as an important tool our students will likely encounter in their future professions and one some faculty would choose to use in their classes,” Dawn Lesperance, director for eLearning Services at LC State, told the Capital Sun. “Limiting or defining its use too closely would not be in our student’s best interest, so we went another direction.”

The University of Idaho uses a structured approach with tools like Turnitin, which checks for plagiarism and AI-generated content, and Zero GPT, a specialized AI text detection service.

Clear policies on using technological assistance or artificial intelligence tools are included in the University of Idaho’s Student Code of Conduct and Resolution Process. Professors are also encouraged to include their own policy on AI usage within their course syllabus, according to Andrea Ingram, director of Conduct and Community Standards at the university.

The College of Western Idaho emphasizes collaboration and adaptability, encouraging professors to set AI guidelines in their course syllabi.

“My focus in the classroom has been on identifying productive use cases and encouraging students to cite and acknowledge their use,” said Liza Long, an English professor and recipient of the Idaho State Board of Education Generative Artificial Intelligence Fellowship.

Do Idaho’s public colleges use AI to spot plagiarism among students?

Universities use various methods to detect AI-generated content.

Boise State University chooses not to use AI detection tools and instead relies on faculty judgment.

“There are many faculty who, sometimes just in how they design their assignments, can detect AI-generated information. Faculty have ways of assessing information, even though it’s AI-generated,” Wuthrich said.

Similarly, Lewis-Clark State College and the College of Western Idaho have also chosen to not use AI detection tools.

“At this time, LC State does not have any tools in place for AI detection,” Lesperance said. “We used a trial version within our existing plagiarism checker in Canvas, Turnitin, but decided not to move forward with an implementation.”

LC State’s AI Committee decided not to use the detection software until it was more reliable.

Long said plagiarism at the College of Western Idaho is not a primary concern of hers.

“I’ve actually embraced generative AI pedagogy and have been teaching actively with tools like Chat GPT and Microsoft Copilot,” she said.“I understand how educators might have concerns about plagiarism, but it is not my concern at all.”

Long has incorporated AI into her curriculum and emphasized the importance of using these tools ethically and responsibly.

“When students are encouraged to use AI in ethical and responsible ways, they can produce superior work,” she said. “Students will need these skills in the workplace, and our college mission focuses on preparing students for the workforce.”

At the University of Idaho, Turnitin and Zero GPT are used to detect AI-generated content.

“Turnitin will provide the instructor with a percentage of content generated by artificial intelligence,” said Ingram.

AI fellowship to promote responsible use in academic institutions

The Idaho State Board of Education has launched the Generative AI in Higher Education Fellowship program which allows Idaho professors to enhance statewide leadership on AI integration in academia, according to a press release from the Idaho State Board of Education.

These fellows will conduct research, attend conferences, and provide professional development to their peers across all of Idaho’s public universities.

“The Generative AI in Higher Education fellowships are intended to help create better understanding and eventual Board policies to ensure the technology is used in productive and ethical ways on Idaho’s college and university campuses,” said Dr. Linda Clark, board president, in the release.

With administrators, professors, and the Idaho State Board of Education working together, AI integration in education is rapidly advancing, setting the stage for upcoming policies.