New kiosk at Northeast Community Center offers free health supplies

With most government funding for free COVID-19 tests expired, Spokane residents can again obtain the tests for no cost.

And other medical supplies may soon also become available.

Last month, a health supply kiosk offering the free tests was installed just outside the Northeast Community Center. It’s accessible 24/7, easy to use and all of its products are free.

Early this year, the Washington state Department of Health asked local health jurisdictions if they were interested in installing kiosks.

“Knowing how with COVID funds on the decline and in some areas gone altogether, we really wanted to provide that as a resource for our community,” said Kelli Hawkins, director of public information and government affairs with the Spokane Regional Health District. “We reached out and we applied, and we were able to get one.”

Two types of COVID tests are offered in the kiosk: an at-home antigen test and a lab-processed test. When dispensing an at-home COVID test, the kiosk doesn’t require any personal demographics, but the kiosk does need contact information when supplying a lab test.

After selecting the lab test, people are asked for their phone number or email address so they can be sent their test results. Then, the test is dispensed, and once a sample is submitted back into the kiosk, Longview International Technology Solutions collects it.

The technology solutions company also services the kiosk by keeping it stocked and providing maintenance.

The idea of a kiosk providing accessible health supplies formed within the tech solutions company about two years ago, and they have been spreading all over the country.

The Department of Health funded the installation of the machine and is paying for COVID tests and, in the future, flu tests. These products take up half of the kiosk’s space, and any additional resources will be funded by the SRHD to fill the other half.

Nic Bowcut, facilities manager at the Northeast Community Center, listed pregnancy tests, socks, gloves and Narcan as potential resources to be offered in the kiosk.

“We’ll definitely take into consideration what the Northeast Community Center feels are good things to look into putting in the vending machine and we’re open to any items that would benefit the community,” Hawkins said. “As we learn more, we’ll start to supply accordingly.”

Sean Nash, clinical director and account delivery manager at Longview International Technology Solutions, pointed out that the products dispensed by the kiosk would need to fit into the machine properly, but that there are still lots of possibilities.

“Naloxone, fentanyl test strips, simple dental kits, whatever that they can deliver,” Nash said. “It’s a great program; we’re excited to be a part of it and can’t wait till we get a lot more products to dispense.”

Hawkins stressed the importance of making these supplies easily accessible for everyone.

“It helps with the health equity issue in the community; it makes it easier for people who maybe can’t afford some of these supplies or maybe have difficulty accessing some of them.”

The kiosk is located outside MultiCare Behavioral Health near the east entrance of the Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St.