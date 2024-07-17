Plans MUV slowly for South Hill gym

It turns out, opening a new gym takes some heavy lifting.

MUV Fitness announced in early 2023 that it would open a new South Hill facility at 510 E. 37th Ave. But more than a year later, members are still waiting.

“It’s been a while since I first heard about it opening,” Jennifer Estey said as she left the currently open MUV gym at 5501 S. Regal St.

“The last I heard, it was going to be opening sometime this fall,” Estey said, “but it didn’t seem real certain.”

Developers estimated it would cost about $4 million to renovate a former Albertsons grocery store on 37th Avenue and Grand Boulevard. The project included advanced equipment and space for basketball, a day care, cardio classes, recovery areas and a pool, according to city records.

But obtaining the proper permits has proved difficult.

“We are hoping to open” in early 2025 said Bailey Hewitt, a spokeswoman hired by MUV. “We appreciate everyone’s patience, and we look forward to opening the doors to the new facility soon.”

MUV officials entered a lease on the roughly 42,000-square-foot space in February 2023 after it closed its downtown location at the end of 2022.

The closure left the company with three locations – at 603 E. Holland Ave., 14927 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley and the Regal Street gym.

Those are part of MUV’s 13 locations nationwide, which are located in Washington, Oregon and South Carolina, according to its website.

Gym officials began preliminary talks with the city of Spokane about plans for a new South Hill location in March 2023, according to city records.

Then, beginning in June 2023, officials began submitting applications to build out the space, which required permits for remodel work. The company also had to change the use of the building from a grocery store to a gym and then construct a pool.

But the swimming pool has been problematic.

Permitting has delayed the remodeling and prompted MUV to seek four deadline extensions.

“We are working with the city and health department on permitting for building and the pool design,” Hewitt said.

The swimming facilities are projected to cost about $640,000. The plans include a hot tub, a cold plunge reservoir and a two-lane pool just shy of 25 meters. Amenities also include locker rooms and showers, according to city records.

MUV sought the pool permit in August 2023 but wasn’t approved by the Washington state Department of Health until last month, said John Doyle, spokesman for the state agency.

“The owner and their design team were able to address all outstanding issues prior to approval,” Doyle said in a statement.

He noted the approval for the pool permit did not take longer than what is typical.

Kelli Hawkins, a spokeswoman for the Spokane Regional Health District, said her organization will work with her state colleagues to perform inspections to ensure the pool areas meet code once they are completed.

Testing will include water quality and making sure walking surfaces around the pool are not too slippery, she said.

It remains unclear whether the current upper South Hill location on Regal will remain open when the 37th Avenue site gets completed.

Hewitt, the MUV spokeswoman, said she was not privy to such conversations.