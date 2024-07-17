Russia and Ukraine exchange 190 prisoners in UAE-brokered deal

Bloomberg News

Russia and Ukraine exchanged a total of 190 prisoners in a swap mediated by the United Arab Emirates, the sixth such transfer this year.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said it handed over 95 Ukrainian prisoners and received 95 of its own military personnel. The UAE provided “humanitarian mediation” for the exchange, the ministry said in a statement Wednesday on Telegram. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the swap in a separate post on Telegram, and thanked the UAE for its role in the transfer.

The deal brings the total number of captives released with UAE help this year to almost 1,400. The Gulf state has mediated numerous exchanges, not only between Russia and Ukraine but also between Russia and the U.S. It provided logistical support and the location of the swap when Moscow freed WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner in return for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in December 2022.

In early June, President Vladimir Putin said Russia was holding 6,465 Ukrainian prisoners of war and alleged authorities in Kyiv were holding 1,348 Russians.