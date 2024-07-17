Sen. Murray tours Lummi Health Center, vows effort to secure funding for opioid detox facility

By Rachel Showalter Bellingham Herald

Sen. Patty Murray toured the Lummi Nation Health Center and met with Lummi Nation Chairman Anthony Hillaire on Tuesday to address federal and tribal government collaboration in responding to the fentanyl crisis as she works to secure funding for additional supportive resources.

The Health Center is uniquely designed as a central location for patients to access all of their health and medical needs in one location, including things like dental care, physical therapy, and substance abuse treatment.

The New Life Center, which is directly next to the health center, focuses on stabilization and recovery for patients going through opioid withdrawal.

“We are thankful to Sen. Murray for taking the time to come to Lummi and learn more about our efforts to overcome this fentanyl crisis and protect our home from the ongoing threats to our way of life,” Chairman Hillaire said in a press release about the meeting. “We look forward to our continued partnership to ensure treaty and trust responsibilities are upheld.”

Sen. Murray is currently working to secure $10.4 million in funding for the Lummi Nation to construct a detox facility to help respond to the opioid crisis.

“The opioid crisis has been devastating for communities across Washington state — and it has hit Tribal communities especially hard,” Sen. Murray said in the release. “I fought tooth and nail to secure billions in funding for substance use disorder treatment and prevention programs to help tackle this crisis. The Lummi Nation Health Center provides the kind of culturally-informed care our Tribes need, and I will continue to support the Lummi as Chair of the Appropriations Committee in their fight against this deadly epidemic. Today’s visit was a reminder of just how important federal funding is, and why resources to help build a detox facility are so critical.”

The Lummi Nation continues to be one of the communities most affected by the opioid and fentanyl crisis in all of Northwest Washington. Late last year, the tribe saw a spike in overdose deaths — four overdose deaths occurred in one week.

American Indian and Alaska Native residents across Washington State continue to experience the highest rate of opioid overdose death. Those rates have been rising sharply over the past five years.