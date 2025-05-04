2025 Bloomsday by the numbers: How fast and how many Bloomies finished the 49th race

As the mild sun shone unfiltered, downtown sparrows chirped in the treetops and the cheers of more than 30,000 Bloomies ricocheted through the downtown corridor, the 49th Bloomsday went off with a bang.

This year, former Seahawk offensive lineman Justin Britt fired the first shot of the starting gun, sending the international group of elite racers whizzing through the 12-kilometer course through Spokane. Bloomsday newcomer Patrick Kiprop, of Kenya, was the fastest on foot, crossing the finish line over the Monroe street bridge in just over 34 minutes.

The fastest woman came in four minutes later, Veronica Loleo, also from Kenya, winning her division in around 38 minutes and setting a new course record by a mere one-hundredth of a second.

In the elite wheelchair division, Hermin Garic took the crown with a time of just over 31 minutes. Hannah Balboa crossed first among the elite wheelchair women racers with a time of 40:30.

All told, 32,926 people registered to take the course in person, while 2,242 signed up for the virtual edition in its last year, according to Bethany Luek, Bloomsday spokesperson.

After crossing the finish line, they secured a cream-colored finishers shirt with a lilac design in the shape of a shoeprint, designed by Spokane graphic designer Leslie Douglas.

Spokane firefighters treated no major medical emergencies this year, according to Ryan Reding with the department. A handful of racers collapsed on Doomsday Hill, Luek said, but medical volunteers addressed their maladies and returned them all to the course.